New COVID-19 case confirmed two days in a row

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 74.

The case was confirmed on Nov. 24, with the individual testing positive and last visiting campus the same day, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Nov. 24.

While on campus, the individual checked into the Warrior Plaza COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk, tested at Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136 and then left campus afterwards.

This individual didn’t have any close contacts while they were on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day-at-home quarantine. Health kiosks and the MBBM are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements, according to the email.

This case comes a day after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Nov. 23.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.