New case of COVID-19 confirmed

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 73.

The case was confirmed on Nov. 22, with the individual testing positive on Nov. 18 and last visited campus on Nov. 17, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Nov. 23.

While on campus, the individual checked into the Construction Technology COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk, tested at the Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136 and then entered the Industry Technology Education Center Building room 201.

This individual has not listed any close contacts while they were on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day-at-home isolation, according to the email.

The Facilities Department has been notified to clean the room that was visited and that health kiosks and the MBBM are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements.

This case comes six days after the last COVID-19 related incident was announced on Nov. 17.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.