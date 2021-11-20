COVID-19 cases pass 70 case mark due to November increase

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 72.

All information regarding COVID-19 cases at El Camino College (ECC) and their confirmed locations that the infected individuals visited were obtained via four emails from ECC Marketing and Communications:

Email Nov. 8. One case. Confirmed Nov. 8, tested positive Nov. 5 and last on campus same day. Checked into the Warrior Plaza COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk and entered the team room at the gym, although the name of the gym wasn’t specified.

Email Nov. 10. One case. Confirmed, tested positive and last on campus Nov. 9. Reported directly to Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136 and then left campus.

Email Nov. 16. One case. Confirmed, tested positive and last on campus Nov. 15. Checked into Parking Lot C Screening Kiosk and then took a rapid COVID-19 test at MBBM 136 and then left campus.

Email Nov. 17. One case. Confirmed, tested positive and last on campus same day. Checked into MBBM 136 and was tested for COVID-19. Visited the Math Business Allied Health (MBAH) Building, specifically room 405.

None of the infected individuals came into close contact with anyone else while on campus and all will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation.

The Facilities Department has been notified to clean all rooms that were part of the cases. Health kiosks and the MBBM are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as it is a standard requirement according to the email.

The earliest of these new cases came three days after the last two COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Nov 4 and 5.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.

Editors Note: Headline was changed and attribution to information were made both for accuracy purposes on Nov. 20 at 9:4 p.m.