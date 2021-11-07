Two COVID-19 cases confirmed after two weeks of no cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 68.

All information regarding COVID-19 cases at El Camino College (ECC) and their confirmed locations that the infected individuals visited were obtained via two emails from ECC Marketing and Communications:

Email Nov. 4. One case. Confirmed, tested positive and last on campus Nov. 3. Had close contact with other individuals on campus. Visited the Student Services Building’s Special Resource Center and the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) building.

Email Nov. 5. One case. Confirmed Nov. 5, tested positive Nov. 4 and was last on campus. Had no close contact with other individuals.

While on campus, both individuals visited the COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk near the ITEC building and had a rapid COVID-19 test done at the Manhattan Beach Blvd. Module (MBBM) 136.

All close contact individuals have been contacted and both them and the infected individuals will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period. All buildings have been disinfected and both the MBBM and health kiosks are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as it is a standard requirement.

These cases come two weeks after the last COVID-19 related incident was announced on Oct. 19.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.