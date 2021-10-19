First COVID-19 case revealed on campus in two weeks

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 66.

El Camino College (ECC) received the confirmed report on Oct. 19, with the individual testing positive the same day, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on Oct. 19.

The infected individual was last seen on campus Oct. 19 but did not come into close contact with any other individuals while on campus.

While on campus, the individual visited the COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk near the Industry Technology Education Center and a rapid COVID-19 test was done at Manhattan Beach Blvd. Module (MBBM) 136, according to the email.

This individual will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation. Both the MBBM and health kiosk are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as it is a standard requirement.

This case comes two weeks after the last COVID-19 related incident was announced on Oct. 5.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.