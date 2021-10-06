New El Camino College COVID-19 case brings total to 65

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 65.

El Camino College (ECC) received the confirmed report on Oct. 5, with the individual testing positive the same day, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on Oct. 5.

The infected individual was last seen on campus Oct. 5 but did not come into close contact with any individuals while on campus.

While on campus, the individual visited the COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk near the Industry Technology Education Center and the Financial Aid Office. It was not revealed in the email if the person tested positive at the check-in kiosk.

This individual will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation. The Financial Aid Office will be disinfected as required, while health kiosks are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as it is a standard requirement.

This case comes four days after the latest COVID-19 related incident was announced on Oct 1.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.