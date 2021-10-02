El Camino College COVID-19 case total reaches 64 cases

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 64.

El Camino College (ECC) received the confirmed report on Oct. 1, with the individual testing positive on Sept. 27, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on Oct. 1.

The infected individual was last seen on campus on Sept. 27 and tested positive at the check-in kiosk at Warrior Plaza. When the COVID-19 test was submitted, the individual left campus and did not identify any other individuals they may have come into close contact with, according to the email.

This individual will be required to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation. According to the email, health kiosks on campus are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as it is a standard requirement.

This case comes two weeks after the latest COVID-19 related incident was announced on Sept. 17.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.

EDITORS NOTE: Headline was edited for clarity on Oct. 3 at 9:54 a.m.