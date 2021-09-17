New COVID-19 case on campus

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 63.

El Camino College (ECC) received the confirmed report on Sept. 17, with the individual testing positive on Sept. 16, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communication on Sept. 17.

The infected individual was last seen on campus on Sept. 15 and had close contact with other individuals while on campus, according to the report. Individuals that had come in close contact have been notified and will be required to observe the minimum 10-day home isolation.

While on campus, the infected individual visited the Office of the Superintendent President in the Administration Building, as well as the building’s downstairs lobby restroom. All areas have been disinfected as required, according to the email.

This case comes nine days after the latest COVID-19 cases were announced on Sept. 9.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.