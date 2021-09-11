COVID-19 cases continue to increase on campus

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at El Camino College, bringing the total number of cases to 62.

All information about the cases at El Camino College (ECC) was obtained via an ECC Marketing and Communications email on Sept. 9.

Confirmed case Sept. 8. Individual tested positive on Sept. 8 and was last on campus the same day. Visited the tennis courts and parking lot nearby, but didn’t enter any buildings on campus.

Confirmed case Sept. 7. Individual tested positive Sept. 5 and was last on campus Sept. 2. Visited a microbiology classroom in the Natural Science Building, room 130.

Neither one of the infected individuals came in close contact with anyone while on campus and the building that was visited by the infected individual on Sept. 2 will be disinfected, according to the email.

These cases come two days after the latest COVID-19 case was announced on Sept. 7.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.