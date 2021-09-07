El Camino College case total reaches 60 cases

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at El Camino College, bringing the total number of cases to 60.

All information about the cases at El Camino College (ECC) was obtained via ECC’s Marketing and Communications emails.

Email from Sept. 3. One case. Occupation unknown. Confirmed Sept. 2, tested positive same day, and last on campus Aug. 23. Visited the first floor, north wing of the Administration Building.

Email from Sept. 3. Two cases. Occupations unknown. Both confirmed and both tested positive on Sept. 2. Both were last on-campus Sept. 1. Visited the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) room 142, Natural Sciences Building room 113 and Pool Classroom Building rooms 201 and 202.

Email from Sept. 7. One case. Occupation unknown. Confirmed Sept. 4, tested positive Sept. 3 and last on campus Aug. 31. Visited Chemistry Building room 164.

The two infected individuals last seen on campus on Sept. 1 made close contact with other individuals while on campus, while the other cases had no contacts. These individuals have been notified and will observe the maximum 10-day isolation period, according to each email.

As of Sept. 7, all locations that were visited by the infected individuals who were last on campus Aug. 23 and Aug. 31 will undergo cleaning and disinfection, while all other locations have been cleaned and disinfected as required, according to the two emails.

The oldest of the new cases come two days after the previous cases were announced on Sept. 1.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.