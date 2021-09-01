Two more cases of COVID-19

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at El Camino College, bringing the total number of cases to 56.

The two individuals tested positive on Aug. 31 and were both last seen on campus the same day, according to an email from Marketing and Communications on Sep. 1.

Both infected individuals had close contact with other individuals while on campus. Those who came into contact with an infected individual have been notified and will have to observe the maximum 10-day at-home isolation.

It was also confirmed that the infected individuals visited different locations while on campus, but the names of the specific locations were not disclosed. Regardless, all locations the individuals visited will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as required, according to the email.

The two cases come two days after the latest cases that were announced on Aug. 30.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.