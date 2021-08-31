Four new cases of COVID-19

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at El Camino College, two of them being faculty members, bringing the total number of cases to 54.

All information on cases at El Camino College (ECC) and the confirmation of locations that the infected individuals visited were obtained via three emails from ECC Marketing and Communications and locations where the infected individuals visited, were clarified via email from Kerri Webb, director of public information and government relations.

Email Aug. 27. One case. Faculty member. Confirmed Aug. 26, tested positive, and was last on campus on the same day. Visited the Industry Technology Education Center (ITEC) room 140 and the women’s restrooms in the Information Technology Office located in ITEC.

Email Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. One case. Faculty member. Confirmed Aug. 28. Tested positive and was last on campus Aug. 27. Visited the electric shop and the restrooms located in ITEC.

Email Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Two cases. No specific occupations were named. Both cases were confirmed today. One case tested positive and last visited campus the same day as the email. Visited ITEC room 202. The second case tested positive Aug. 28 and last on campus Aug. 13. Has not visited any areas in over two weeks.

The two faculty members had close contact with individuals while on campus, while the other two cases had no reported individuals that came in close contact. All confirmed close contact individuals will be required to observe a minimum of 10-day home isolation.

All locations the infected individuals visited on campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as required, according to each email.

The oldest of the new cases come five days after the last COVID-19 case was confirmed on Aug. 22.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.