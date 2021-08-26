Four more cases of COVID-19 on ECC campus

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 50.

All information on cases at El Camino College (ECC) and the confirmation of locations that the infected individuals visited were obtained via two emails from ECC Marketing and Communications.

Email from Aug. 19, three cases of COVID-19, including two students and one faculty member. Confirmed Aug. 18, last on campus the same day, all visited the men’s locker room at Murdock Stadium, free weight room in the pool and classroom building and room 208 in the new gym building.

Email from Aug. 24, one case of COVID-19. Faculty member. Confirmed Aug. 22, last on campus Aug. 20, visited suite 260, 270 and the women’s bathroom, all within the administration building.

All four infected individuals have had close contact with other individuals on campus. Those in close contact will be notified as soon as possible and will observe the minimum 10-day isolation at home period.

All areas that the infected individuals visited have been recorded and disinfected, according to each email.

These four cases come more than a week after three students were infected with COVID-19 and visited the same areas as the Aug. 18 cases, not including the new gym building.

ECC students and employees are encouraged to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.

For further information on how COVID-19 spreads, infection prevention, and other COVID-19 related resources, the El Camino College COVID-19 Task Force Website is available.