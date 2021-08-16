Three students test positive for COVID-19 on ECC campus

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 46.

El Camino College (ECC) received the three confirmed reports on Aug. 11, with the students testing positive on Aug. 9, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communication on Aug. 12.

The students were last seen at the campus on Aug. 9 and 11 and had close contact with individuals while on campus. These individuals who had close contact with the affected students will be required to observe the minimum 10-day home isolation.

The areas affected by the students’ visit were the men’s locker room at Murdock Stadium and the free weight room located in the Pool/Classroom building. Both areas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as required, according to the email.

These new cases come just a month after the last COVID-19 cases were confirmed back on July 15 and 16.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.