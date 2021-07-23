Four new COVID-19 case on ECC campus

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 43.

All information on cases that occurred at El Camino College (ECC) and the confirmation of locations that the individuals visited were obtained via two emails from ECC Student Information.

Email July 15, one case of COVID-19. Confirmed July 12 and was last on campus the same day. Had close contact with others. Visited Schauerman library and went into the elevator.

Email July 16, three cases of COVID-19. Two cases were confirmed on July 14 and was last on campus July 8. The other case was confirmed July 16 was last on campus July 9. All cases had close contact with other individuals.

The two campus community members with confirmed cases on July 14 visited multiple buildings, including a second level restroom on the eastside of Murdock Stadium and the free weight room building located in the pool and classroom building, while the July 16 confirmed case member visited the ECC police station, according to one of the emails.

Individuals that had close contact with both July 12 and July 16 confirmed case members have been contacted, while the individuals who had close contact with the July 14 confirmed case members will be reached out to as soon as possible, according to both emails.

All individuals are to observe the required minimum 10-day isolation at home during this time.

The newly reported cases come one month after the previous confirmed COVID-19 case on ECC campus June 9.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.