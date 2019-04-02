The student news site of El Camino College

Sports, Swimming, Spring Sports

Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers

By Jose Tobar|April 2, 2019

Taylor Trejo of the EC Warriors men’s diving team performing a dive during the South Coast Conference Diving Invitational on Saturday, March 23 at the EC Pool. Trejo is one of many Warriors divers competing at this year's Southern California Diving Championships. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

The 2019 South Coast Conference Diving Championships (SCCDC) will take place at the EC Pool on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13.

The top eight divers from the SCCDC will go on to compete in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships (CCCAA) at De Anza College in Cupertino, California starting Saturday, May 4.

“All of the men and women . . . will be competing against each other to try to get one of the top spots,” Warriors men’s and women’s swim team coach Corey Stanbury said.

Warriors diver Athena Katsouridis was among those who made it into the CCCAA Championships as a result of her performance at last year’s SCCDC. She also received the Southern California Conference Diver of the Year award.

Katsouridis finished last year’s CCCAA Championships placing fourth in the one meter and fifth in the three meter diving events. Despite a lingering injury, Katsouridis will compete at this year’s SCCDC.

“She’s probably one of the best, if not the best diver in Southern California,” Stanbury said. “But, we’ll have to see what kind of limitations we’re gonna have to deal with.”

Warriors divers Tyler Trejo and Ryan Steck will also be competing.

“They’ve got a great chance to make it,” Stanbury said.

Edit (8:23 p.m.): The location of the 2019 South Coast Conference Diving Championships was edited for clarity.

About the Writer
Jose Tobar, Staff Writer, Cartoonist

