Warriors swim and dive prepares for Friday meet against Long Beach, East L.A.

El Camino College will host the Warriors’ swim and dive meet against the Long Beach Vikings and East Los Angeles Huskies on Friday, March 22.

The dual-meet competition will involve both the men’s and women’s swim teams from all three campuses. They will compete in categories such as sprints, freestyle, backstrokes, and dives.

Despite having a number of athletes out due to injury, Warriors women’s and men’s swim team coach Corey Stanbury is staying positive.

“I’m optimistic that the men are going to win both of their competitions,” Stanbury said. “The women should be able to beat East L.A. pretty easy, but we might have our hands full with Long Beach.”

Aziz Jaouhar and Nathaniel Griffith will be among the top Warriors swimmers leading the men’s team. According to Stanbury, Ida Due, who has been ranked No. 1 in the state, is the dominant force leading the women.

The meet will be free of charge for all who wish to attend and will run from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. inside the El Camino pool complex.

“It should be some pretty good competition,” Stanbury said.