The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Swimming, Spring Sports

2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

By Jose Tobar|April 16, 2019

Tyler+Trejo%2C+19%2C+of+the+Warriors+men%27s+diving+team+warms+up+with+an+inward+dive+pike+for+the+South+Coast+Conference+Diving+Championships+at+El+Camino+College+on+Friday%2C+April+12.+Photo+credit%3A+Rosemary+Montalvo
Back to Article
Back to Article

2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

Tyler Trejo, 19, of the Warriors men's diving team warms up with an inward dive pike for the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Tyler Trejo, 19, of the Warriors men's diving team warms up with an inward dive pike for the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Tyler Trejo, 19, of the Warriors men's diving team warms up with an inward dive pike for the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Tyler Trejo, 19, of the Warriors men's diving team warms up with an inward dive pike for the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kerplunk. Splash. The cheers from the audience.

These were the sounds that prevailed during the South Coast Conference Diving Championships (SCCDC) held at the EC Pool on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13.

Warriors swimmers Ryan Steck and Athena Katsouridis both finished events in top eight spots. By finishing in top eight spots, Steck and Katsouridis will now compete at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships (CCCAASC) beginning on Friday, May 3, and concluding on Sunday, May 5, at De Anza College.

“I’m surprised. I worked really hard for the past two years, and I didn’t think I’d ever make it this far,” Steck said. “And going to state [championships] is a big deal. I’m excited man, it’s wild.”

Warriors teammates present in the crowd voiced their support and encouragement as Steck stepped up to the springboard.

“Let’s go Ryan, I love you!” Steck’s teammates shouted with applause and whistles.

Ryan Steck EC Warrior.JPG

Ryan Steck, 20, of the EC Warriors men's diving team performs an inward 1 1/2 somersault tuck dive during the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. This is Steck's second year on the EC men's diving team and his first year qualifying for the state championships with a score of 134.80. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

By the end of the SCCDC, Steck had earned the seventh spot in both the one-meter and three-meter diving events. Aaron James Augustine of Rio Hondo College finished first in both events.

“I did decent,” Augustine said. “I didn’t think I did my best though, but overall I think I did okay.”

Despite a shoulder injury, Athena Katsouridis was cleared by her doctor to represent El Camino in the three-meter diving event and catapulted into a second place finish just behind Maya Fielding of San Diego Mesa College.

“I’d just dislocated my shoulder so I’d been out for the last two months,” Katsouridis said. “Kinda nervous, but I did it, and I finished the meet, so that’s all I could ask for.”

AP0A1391.JPG

Athena Katsouridis of the EC Warriors women's diving team prepares to take-off from the springboard in the the first round of the 1-meter dive of the South Coast Conference Diving Championships at El Camino College on Friday, April 12. Katsouridis ranked 2nd in the 1-meter dives with a score of 183.65 and qualified for state championships. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

For the one meter dive, Katsouridis again finished in second place. This time she finished behind Nicole Hall of L.A. Valley College.

“I got first, so I think it [turned out] pretty good. I was stressed and nervous going into it, but I feel like we pulled it off,” Hall said.

Warriors diver Tyler Trejo performed well but fell a few points short of the top eight. For his efforts, he will serve as a second alternate for El Camino at the CCCAASC.

“Honestly, I may have messed up one [dive] but I did pretty well overall. It’s more of a points game kind of thing,” Trejo said. “But aside from that, just having fun is the main focus here.”

Warriors swim and dive coach Corey Stanbury was working as the meet manager during the SCCDC. He was proud of how his Warriors fought and is looking forward to seeing them perform in May.

“I thought they did great. We’ve got two divers going to the state championships,” Stanbury said. “One missed by such a small margin, but for a guy that’s never dove before, it’s pretty amazing. I’m pretty happy with the way they dove.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Jose Tobar, Staff Writer, Cartoonist

Other stories filed under Sports

6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara
6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara
Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3

Other stories filed under Swimming

Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational
Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational
Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach
Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach
Warriors swim and dive prepares for Friday meet against Long Beach, East L.A.

El Camino College will host the Warriors' swim and dive meet against the Long Beach Vikings and East Los Angeles Huskies on Friday, March 22.The dual-...

Warriors win various swimming and diving challenges during home meet
Warriors win various swimming and diving challenges during home meet
Navigate Left
  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Dogs arrive on-campus for Warriors softball’s ‘Bark in the Park’

  • 2 Warriors divers advance to state championships

    Sports

    Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach

  • Sports

    4 photos from Warriors softball versus Cypress

Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
2 Warriors divers advance to state championships