LGBTQIA+ conference cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The first ever LGBTQIA+ and allies conference at El Camino College has been canceled due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

The Queer is Love conference, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27 in the East Dining Room, was expected to provide free food for students along with a presentation by keynote speaker Bamby Salcedo, a transgender woman who has spoken on social justice issues in the past.

“As of today, we got confirmation from ECC that all events have been cancelled. We hope to bring this conference back in the fall semester,” Salvador Navarro, First Year Experience (FYE) counselor, said. “It’s unfortunate we can’t proceed but the safety of our students and those from other colleges is our priority.”

This comes as ECC continues its shift from instructional to online classes for the remainder of the semester in a preemptive measure to minimize the number of people on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s stay-at-home orders, ECC has been closed off to students, faculty and the general public until further notice.

Aside from free breakfast and lunch for attendees the conference was expected to have a resource fair and activities for students to partake in.

No new date has been set yet for the future of the event or others at ECC.

While the conference is cancelled, students can seek additional resources including ECC’s On-Campus LGBT Center and Gender Sexuality Alliance Club.

Editor’s Note: article’s accuracy was updated Tuesday, March 24, at 9:38 a.m.