Task force created to address potential impacts of coronavirus outbreak

A task force has been created at El Camino College in preparation of any impact the novel coronavirus may have on the community, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The task force, consisting of campus stakeholders, was invited to its first meeting the week of Monday, March 2, to discuss plans to ensure the safety of students and employees.

While no known cases of the coronavirus have been detected at ECC, there have been 29 reported cases of COVID-19 in California as of Monday, March 2, with 1 dead, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ECC officials are proactively planning for a variety of scenarios while asking the community to keep calm and wash their hands to reduce the spread of germs, according to the email.