The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Clubs on Campus: The Child Development Club

By Liliana RomeroOctober 23, 2023
Club+members+and+new+attendees+listen+to+a+speaker+during+a+Child+Development+Club+meeting+on+Monday%2C+Sept.+25.+%28Renzo+Arnazzi+%7C+The+Union%29
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

The Child Development Club embodies inclusion and diversity.

The club’s mission is to bring together students and community members with an interest in fostering the growth and development of children in their communities.

“We try to hold as welcoming a space as we can, not just for our student parents,” club president Alondra Ortega, 21, said.

Portrait shot of Child Development Club President Alondra Ortega after the club meeting on September 25th , 2023
Child Development Club President Alondra Ortega poses for a photo after a club meeting on Sept. 25th. (Renzo, Arnazzi |The Union)

While all types of students are welcome to join, the club hosts events that are focused on student-parents.

“It’s not just for people who are new students. We try to make sure that we provide support for [student-parents] as well,” Ortega, said. “A lot of our events center around making sure our student-parents on campus feel like they have a place.”

The club has 60 members this semester. Many of them are child development majors like Ortega, or have a general interest in working with children in the future.

Crowd shot of students listening to what Alondra Ortega had to say during the meeting (Renzo Arnazzi |The union)
Crowd shot of students listening to what club president Alondra Ortega had to say during Sept. 26 Child Development meeting (Renzo Arnazzi |The Union)

Vice President Tajanee Busbee, 25, said that the club emphasizes community. They host playgroups for children ages 0 through 5 and their parents.

Playgroups are a special time when children can bond with their caregivers and allow parents to form a tight-knit community.

The club goes beyond serving its community through nurturing and caring for children. For Evelyn Piña, 21, who is the club’s social media coordinator, it serves as a second home.

“There are a number of reasons why [the club] is special. The main reason is the love and support, and how caring everyone is,” Piña said.

Child Development President Alondra Ortega talks to students about how the Child Development club is set up. (Renzo Arnazzi |The union)
Child Development President Alondra Ortega talks to students about how the Child Development club works during a club meeting on Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi |The Union)

Piña said other clubs aren’t as involved in making sure members are okay.

“We have meetings just to check in on how we are doing, and it really has been an amazing opportunity to be part of this club,” she said.

The club was founded in 2017 by then student Morgan Weber. Over the years, Weber has seen the club grow, and now brings her child to club events. She has been the advisor since the club started.

Ortega said the club is funded by the school but is still planning to hold fundraisers to support expenses.

In the future, they hope to bring back events such as open mic nights where they talk about current events and how they relate to child care.

Busbee said that the Child Development Club serves as a refuge on campus where students become friends, and friends become family.

“[The Child Development Club] turns into a family over time and brings people together,” Busbee said.

The Child Development Club meets every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building, Room 100 and are also on Zoom.

This semester, The Union’s Arts Desk will have a short feature on various student clubs at El Camino College. “Clubs on Campus” is a series where club representatives and members will talk about what their club is about, how it got started, who the members are, what their activities for the semester are and how they plan to finance the activities.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
Safe sex seminar offers students education, condoms and more
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Be wary of QR code scams
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa smiles reflecting on the past month of events during the Board of Trustees Report section during their monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. The Board of Trustees voted on dozens of action items, including the approval of new construction projects and a contract between the El Camino College District and The Federation of Teachers, (Khoury Williams | The Union)
7 questions with the Board of Trustees
The Distance Education Center will be hosting the Associated Student Organizations second Student Open Forum of the semester on Oct. 25. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student government to host second Student Open Forum
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins speaks with an El Camino College police officer while medical technicians respond to an emergency 911 call. Simkins made the call immediately as the student began to hyperventilate during an event held at the Social Justice Center. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student experiences medical emergency during campus event
More in Daily News
Scantrons, blue books and other exam materials for sale inside the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
ASO will provide free testing materials to students
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
FBI student workshop offers career opportunities
Director of Institutional Research and Planning Viviana Unda presents the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during the Academic Senate meeting on Oct. 17. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
College officials to use integrated plan to combat downward slope in enrollment
A sign pointing to some payment windows of the Cashiers Office located at the Southeast corner of the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
New credit card machines at El Camino
Some of the food and supplies offered in the Drive-Thru Warrior Pantry located in parking Lot C-South, between the Center for Applied Technology Building and the Bookstore, on Oct. 18. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Basic Needs Center to provide free, healthy meals for students in need
El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis speaks to attendees at a police engagement event in the East Dining Room of the Bookstore at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Campus police hosts luncheon to discuss resources for unhoused students
More in Arts & Features
Magatte and Malik Sow play the drums from West Africa during the First Annual World of Music Festival at the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Katie Volk | The Union)
The First Annual World of Music Festival entertains and educates
Alfa Karina Arrué talks about her journey to climb Mount Everest at the El Camino Social Justice Center on Thursday, Oct. 5. (Alondra Peza Camarena | The Union)
First Salvadoran to reach Everest summit wants others to follow their own dreams
Radio personality MoKelly gives an inspirational talk to the audience in El Camino Colleges Marsee Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Radio personality shares life lessons to El Camino community
The marker for the Haag Recital Hall as seen Thursday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Osvin Suazo | The Union)
'First Annual World of Music Festival' to showcase traditional sounds
Co-coordinators for the Mi Casa Center, Maribel Hernandez (left) and Griselda Castro are excited for the future site of El Caminos first Hispanic center located inside Communications 302. Castro said Mi Casa will have a full public opening planned for spring 2024. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
'Mi Casa' es tu casa: First Hispanic center at El Camino opens next spring
Students attend a meeting of the Scene One Film Club in the Haag Recital Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: Scene One Film Club

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in