The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry

A night of poetry readings will take place inside the El Camino College Art Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

“Lyrical Flames, An Evening of Spoken Words,” was originally going to be hosted by poet Mauro Monteiro, who has participated in previous poetry events at El Camino.

When Monteiro unexpectedly became unable to host the event El Camino College Fine Arts Senator Dulce Stein asked another poet, Lida Parent Harris, to step in.

Harris, a poet and writer from Los Angeles, has been organizing the Lyrical Flames events for the past seven years, but this is her first time coming to El Camino.

“I meet and make friends with other poets and musicians every time I attend poetry reading events,” Harris said.

The poetry reading will feature poets and musicians from all over Los Angeles including musician Phil Bell and poets Richard McDowell and Haza Bustamante.

There will be an open mic session in addition to the poetry readings.

Organizers at the Arts Complex said they will be receiving any voluntary donations from attendees.

The event is open to the public, snacks and water will be provided.