The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry

By Joseph RamirezSeptember 22, 2023
Arts+Complex+sign+outside+the+new+building+at+El+Camino+College+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+8.+%28Osvin+Suazo+%7C+The+Union%29
Arts Complex sign outside the new building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 8. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

A night of poetry readings will take place inside the El Camino College Art Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

“Lyrical Flames, An Evening of Spoken Words,” was originally going to be hosted by poet Mauro Monteiro, who has participated in previous poetry events at El Camino.

When Monteiro unexpectedly became unable to host the event El Camino College Fine Arts Senator Dulce Stein asked another poet, Lida Parent Harris, to step in.

Harris, a poet and writer from Los Angeles, has been organizing the Lyrical Flames events for the past seven years, but this is her first time coming to El Camino.

“I meet and make friends with other poets and musicians every time I attend poetry reading events,” Harris said.

The poetry reading will feature poets and musicians from all over Los Angeles including musician Phil Bell and poets Richard McDowell and Haza Bustamante.

There will be an open mic session in addition to the poetry readings.

Organizers at the Arts Complex said they will be receiving any voluntary donations from attendees.

The event is open to the public, snacks and water will be provided.

For additional information, call the El Camino Arts Gallery at 310-660-3010.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
El Camino forwards Jovanny Mejia (number 11, far left) and Steven Alvarenga ( number 19, center) and other Warriors celebrating a goal during the Sept. 22 home game against Chaffey . (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team bolsters winning streak after victory over Chaffey
Increased online security coming soon to El Camino
Students attend the Fall University Fair at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Students explore their educational options at university fair
FIRST outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez (left) poses with counselor Ruby Padilla (right) by the sides of a car on display for the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
FIRST program invites students to 'cruise' into education with classic cars
Students walk past the Career & Transfer Center on the second floor of the Student Services Building on May 30. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours
Outside Hitter Ryan DAngelo tips the ball over the Mt. Antonio blockers in a womens volleyball game at the South Gym during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 game at El Camino College. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Women's Volleyball team loses in sweeping performance by Mt. San Antonio
More in Daily News
The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Soprano Diana Newman to perform 'American retrospective' at Marsee Auditorium
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino
Screenshot from the El Camino College Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.
Mi Casa, coffee and conchas and more: El Camino College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Jovanni Soto (left), Joshua Oh (middle), and Joel Lemus Jr (right), pose for a photo in the Veterans Resource Center located in the Student Services Building, Monday, Sept.11, 2023. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Veterans Club
EC Utility Brayden Sanchez shoots the ball during a water polo game at Mount San Antonio College on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino's Men's Water Polo Team Splits Games in Doubleheader
The culinary event will take place in front of the Art Gallery, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 14. It will be on Sept. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Art Gallery to showcase Mexican food and stories
More in Arts & Features
El Camino College Senator of Fine Arts Dulce Stein and students Chris Hernandez and Patrick Hahn pose in front of the poster advertising the screening of “Chavez Ravine: In 9 Innings” outside the El Camino College Art Gallery at the new Arts Complex on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Alondra Camarena | The Union)
Organizers and students react to screening of film 'Chavez Ravine: In 9 Innings'
El Camino Kicker Gabriella De La Cruz takes a knee for a photo at Featherstone Field at El Camino College on Thursday Sept, 14. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Female Warrior kicks down football barriers
Yoshio Nakamura, 98, poses for a photo with his Whittier neighbor who drove him to El Camino College on Saturday, Sept. 9., to attend a presentation of “Defining Courage.” The mixed media immersive show honors the sacrifice of the Nisei soldier who fought in World War II. Nakamura is a former Nisei soldier. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Veteran Nisei soldier keeps 'legacy' alive during fundraising event
Some of the flags on display inside the El Camino College Veterans Resource Center as they looked on Monday Sept. 11. This Monday was the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
'Observe' and 'reflect', El Camino community remembers 9/11
Dean of Humanities Scott Kushigemachi shares his favorite memories from working with former Dean Debra Breckheimer on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Kushigemachi said he was fortunate to have Breckheimers help. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Scott Kushigemachi: Dean on weekdays, drummer by weekend
Womens gender and sexual studies major Kohana Johnson showcases her natural hair, which she refers to as the Rue, a nod to the famous Hunger Games character on May 25. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Braids, locs and curls: Best local Black-owned hair care spots

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in