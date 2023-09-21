Soprano Diana Newman to perform ‘American retrospective’ at Marsee Auditorium

The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

American soprano Diana Newman will be performing a retrospective of American music at El Camino College as a part of Center for the Arts fall 2023 season.

This will be Newman’s first time performing at El Camino and her concert will take place at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

California-native Newman will perform compositions from American singer and songwriters such as George Gershwin, Joni Mitchell, Amy Beach among others.

Newman will be joined on stage by pianist Peter Walsh for musical accompaniment.

Newman and Walsh have performed together in the past with Newman adding that they have been friends since she was 18.

“Peter and I have been rehearsing for the past two weeks before this recital,” Newman said.

Newman went to graduate school with El Camino College’s director of voice Kevin Blickfeldt a decade ago.

“Kevin and I were classmates and became friends in school, and later when he became a teacher at El Camino College he began inviting me to come perform at El Camino, one day,” Newman said.