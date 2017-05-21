The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

Offensive explosion sends No. 5 El Camino baseball team to State Championship Tournament

By Phil SidavongMay 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Behind 14 hits across the board, the No. 5 El Camino baseball team shocked the No. 1 Orange Coast College Pirates in a 9-5 win on Sunday.

The win gave EC a 2-1 series victory in the Sectional playoff round and pushed the Warriors into the State Championship Tournament on May 27-29.

“I can’t even put it in words,” sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova, who went 1-for-5 with a run, said. “A lot of excitement, I’m really happy for my guys. I’m honestly speechless.”

Casanova didn’t do much at the plate, but made up for it by leading freshman reliever Kenneth Haus to pitching 6 and 1/3 innings, while only giving up two hits and striking out four.

“The guys really wanted to win,” Haus, who improved his season record to 4-0, said. “They put up five runs, but we knew we going to pick it up and we knew we were going to get it back.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

El Camino baseball forces a game three after win over Orange Coast College

It only takes one pitch.For freshman outfielder Ty Conrad, it was the first pitch he saw. With one swing of the bat, Conrad smacked a three-run home r...

El Camino baseball team throws lead in Game One Sectionals loss to Orange Coast College

With two outs and a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against No. 1 seed Orange Coast College, the Warriors' sophomore starting pitcher Tayl...

Game plan remains the same for El Camino’s baseball team
Game plan remains the same for El Camino’s baseball team
‘Bad day’ ends State Championship dreams for El Camino softball team

The crowd is all cheers and jeers. Antelope Valley's fans are mad over a call that gave the El Camino softball team a 3-2 lead, but AVCs Dolly Stevens...

No. 5 El Camino baseball team dominates No. 7 Pasadena; advances to Sectionals

It was easy from start to finish. Cassius Hamm went head-to-head with the Pasadena City College line-up with 137 pitches, dominating the Lancers by al...

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino baseball forces a game three after win over Orange Coast College

It only takes one pitch.For freshman outfielder Ty Conrad, it was the first pitch he saw. With one swing of the bat, Conrad smacked a three-run home r...

El Camino baseball team throws lead in Game One Sectionals loss to Orange Coast College

With two outs and a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against No. 1 seed Orange Coast College, the Warriors' sophomore starting pitcher Tayl...

Game plan remains the same for El Camino’s baseball team
Game plan remains the same for El Camino’s baseball team
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
The student news site of El Camino College
Offensive explosion sends No. 5 El Camino baseball team to State Championship Tournament