Offensive explosion sends No. 5 El Camino baseball team to State Championship Tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Behind 14 hits across the board, the No. 5 El Camino baseball team shocked the No. 1 Orange Coast College Pirates in a 9-5 win on Sunday.

The win gave EC a 2-1 series victory in the Sectional playoff round and pushed the Warriors into the State Championship Tournament on May 27-29.

“I can’t even put it in words,” sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova, who went 1-for-5 with a run, said. “A lot of excitement, I’m really happy for my guys. I’m honestly speechless.”

Casanova didn’t do much at the plate, but made up for it by leading freshman reliever Kenneth Haus to pitching 6 and 1/3 innings, while only giving up two hits and striking out four.

“The guys really wanted to win,” Haus, who improved his season record to 4-0, said. “They put up five runs, but we knew we going to pick it up and we knew we were going to get it back.”