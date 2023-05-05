Battle of bullpens: Warriors baseball takes Game 1 of SoCal Regionals

Warriors starting pitcher David Case throws the ball to catcher Juan Carlos Camarena. Case threw a shutout nine innings for the Warriors allowing only two Mt. San Jacinto hits. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Scoreless for nearly seven innings, it was a true battle of the bullpens.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a fateful error placed El Camino’s runners in scoring position.

With a single crack of the bat, Warriors center fielder Elijah Tolsma sliced a line drive through the left side of the infield bringing in both Juan Carlos Camarena and Ethan Felix to home to break the stalemate.

No. 11 seed El Camino College Warriors baseball won Game 1, 2-0 of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regionals playoffs against No. 23 seed Mt. San Jacinto College Eagles at Warrior Field on May 5.

Warriors starting pitcher David Case took to the mound with the mentality of one pitch at a time.

“Just throw up zeros,” Case said. “That’s all [I] can do.”

Case took his fifth win of the season pitching for the full nine innings and allowing only two hits.

While the Warriors’ defense was solid, Mt. San Jacinto kept the Warriors’ offense at bay, allowing six hits.

“I think our offense will step up tomorrow and hopefully we can get after them a little bit earlier,” Case said.

Mt. San Jacinto’s coach Jake Hansen and the Eagles came into their first playoffs appearance since 2016 “fired up.”

However, with one significant error that gave El Camino the go-ahead, Hansen said the Eagles’ bats were just not there today.

“[We] obviously needed this one,” Hansen said. “Especially on the road… getting that first game is really important.”

Hansen gave kudos to Case and his shutout outing for the Warriors but is ready to draw up a new game plan for Game 2.

“We’re still in it,” Hansen said. “It’s baseball; anything can happen so spirits are still up.”