Warriors’ back-to-back home runs lead to dominant win over the Panthers

A 9-1 non-conference home game victory over the Chaffey College Panthers gave the El Camino College Softball team its second straight win of the week on Wednesday, March 20.

The Warriors cheered on their shortstop Cheyenne Navarro as she hit a solo home run to center field, making the score 1-0 in the first inning.

Third baseman Emma Garcia hit an inside-the-park home run back-to-back with Navarro, moving the score up to 2-0.

In the top of the second inning, Panthers’ catcher Kalissa Pimentel hit the ball to left field while Warrior right fielder Malia Martin dove to make an impressive catch to get Pimentel out on a line drive. The Panthers followed with a groundout to end the half-inning.

“We jumped on the team right away, I mean the home run that Cheyenne hit was definitely a mood-setter,” Pintado said. “You know it builds our confidence and I think we did great. We did everything we needed to do.”

In the bottom of the third inning, the Warriors went on a hitting spree. Navarro hit a line-drive single through the shortstop. Then Garcia doubled to the right, advancing Navarro to third base.

Finally, Martin hit a triple to right center, letting Navarro and Garcia score for a two-run RBI. Then Panthers’ shortstop Victoria Esparza hit a double in a 2-1 count to left field for an RBI, making Martin score and extending the Warriors’ lead to 5-0 with one out.

Warriors designated hitter Caitlin Michaels then hit a sacrifice fly, bringing Esparza home from third base and Lilly Lewis to second base. The rally gave the Warriors a 6-0 lead through three innings.

At the start of the fourth inning, Panthers’ outfielder Jennifer Rubalcava hit a blasting double to left field which was followed by a walk for Pimentel.

Then, Panthers’ left fielder Megan Aranda hit a line drive to third base to score their third baseman Vivian Medinilla and earn their first run of the game.

The Panthers failed to add more runs as their only one came in the fourth inning.

“Even though we had three errors in the game, we played well, we just need to connect as a team and then we will bounce back,” Esparza said.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, Warriors catcher Julianna Vasquez doubled to right-center, which scored Esparza from first base.

The Warriors then subbed baserunners, maintaining an aggressive approach. Vasquez subbed off for outfielder Jacqueline Ordonez, and Ordonez then stole third base.

Center fielder Madilyn Radeke hit a single right after, scoring Ordonez.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 9-1 due to mercy rule and moved to 15-8 on the season.

Pintado said there were standout performances that helped the team win, including a throw from Vasquez, a diving play by Martin and Radeke “shooting straight back for that ball at center field.”

“Even though we lost the game we had a lot of good key plays. We just need to be more aggressive hitting the ball against our opponents,” Panthers coach Jerry Tivey said.