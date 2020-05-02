After a promising start the women’s beach volleyball team ends season as top ranked team in state

The women’s beach volleyball season concluded with El Camino College’s team sitting atop the first American Volleyball Coaches Association California Community College Athletic Association Coaches’ Poll of the season.

The team claimed its first No. 1 ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) after going undefeated against California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) opposition, with the only loss coming at the hands of NCAA Division I opponent California State University Northridge (CSUN) on the road.

The Warriors recorded six sweeps and three victories in matches, where their opponent only won one set on their way to a 10-1 overall record.

“I saw us winning state as a team,” Warriors sophomore Caitlin Donatucci said.

The only match that was decided in the last set came on Saturday, March 7 when the Warriors defeated Cypress College 3-2 at Warm Water Beach in Carlsbad in what ended up being the final game of the shortened season.

“It’s really sad that our season is over, but right now my plans are to focus more on school [and] getting ready to transfer in the fall to Cal State Long Beach,” Warriors sophomore Kylee Glickman said.

Coaches on the ECC staff expressed the honor to coach such wonderful players and would welcome any of them back to the team.

“Since the CCCAA, NCAA and others have awarded spring sports an extra year of eligibility, I am not quite sure yet who will be leaving [and] I don’t think all of the athletes know either,” Warriors beach volleyball coach LeValley Pattison said.

The beach volleyball team will go all out in recruiting to replace crucial players in hopes of remaining the top-ranked team in the state, Pattison said.

“Obviously I would be happy for them to stay if they want to but if they are ready to move on, then that is fantastic,” Pattison said.