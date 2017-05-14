No. 5 El Camino baseball team dominates No. 7 Pasadena; advances to Sectionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It was easy from start to finish. Cassius Hamm went head-to-head with the Pasadena City College line-up with 137 pitches, dominating the Lancers by allowing just one run on six hits and striking out 11 batters on Saturday.

The No. 5 seeded El Camino baseball team had 18 hits in the win that completed the sweep against the No. 7 Pasadena City Lancers at Warrior Field.

Those 18 hits translated into a dominant 9-2 win to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association Sectional playoff round.

“All 137 (pitches) were needed and great out of him,” sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova said. “(He hit) his spots all day.”

Hamm now has 11 wins on the season, which ties teammate and fellow sophomore starting pitcher Taylor Rashi for most wins this season.

“I thought I did a good job just throwing strikes,” Hamm said.

The entire EC lineup had at least one hit in the game, but Casanova stood out by going 4-for-5 on the day.

He scored three runs while adding an RBI. Freshman left fielder Ty Conrad and sophomore third baseman Hunter Lewis both went 3-for-5 and drove in one run each.

“We came out early, getting a lot of hits,” Hamm said. “As the game went on, I felt like they couldn’t come back.”

Sophomore pitcher Jake Carr finished the game when Hamm exited in the top of the eighth inning. Carr allowed one run on two hits and struck out one.

EC’s next opponent will be determined by the winner of the No. 1 Orange Coast Pirates and No. 14 Santa Ana Dons game that will be played Sunday at noon.

If OCC wins, then EC will play there next weekend.

If Santa Ana wins, then EC will play the No. 4 Long Beach Vikings next weekend. LBCC swept the Warriors in a three-game series to end the regular season.

EC head coach Nate Fernley plans to adjust accordingly to whomever they face.

“Depending on who we play, we’ll try to figure out the scouting report,” Fernley said. “Most of the week will be prep to see if we can take care of the team we have.”