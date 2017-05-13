No. 5 El Camino baseball team wins game one of Super Regionals in 8-1 blowout over No. 7 Pasadena City College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With a 2-0 lead after the first inning, the El Camino baseball team sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits.

The early offense gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead, against three different Pasadena City College pitchers, going into the third inning.

Those runs were more than enough as sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi threw a complete game to help No. 5 seeded El Camino beat No. 7 Pasadena City College, 8-1, in game one of the California Community College Athletic Association Super Regionals on Friday at Warrior Field.

“I felt great,” Rashi said. “I started out a bit shaky but as the game went on, I did well. When wxe put up 8 runs as a team, we will be fine.”

Rashi allowed one run on seven hits while striking out nine to pick up his 11th win of the season

EC extended the lead in the third inning after sophomore infielder Brady Dorn singled to center field, scoring sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova.

“Rashi kept us in the ballgame all nine innings,” Casanova said.” Our hitters came out since the start by seeing good pitches. I think the way we play normally is back and tomorrow we are going to come out and continue with our flow.”

The Lancers starting pitcher Paul McAllister (3-1) picked up his first loss of the season as he allowed five runs in just one inning. Pasadena used five pitchers in game one of the best-of-three series.

“Early on I think we did a really great job,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “We put those eight runs in the first three innings and we didn’t do such a good job for the rest of the game, but Rashi dominated and controlled the game.”

EC will host Pasadena on Saturday for game two of the series. The first pitch is at 1 p.m.