El Camino’s baseball team ends the season with a five-game losing streak

By Alex TorresApril 29, 2017

The visiting Long Beach City College Vikings took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. El Camino sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova responds with a solo home run to left-center.

The El Camino baseball team was unable to avoid the series sweep as they lost the final game of the season to Long Beach, 20-14, on Friday at Warrior Field.

EC’s loss gave the Vikings a share of the South Coast Conference-South title with the Warriors. EC has lost five straight games.

Vincent Byrd II who went 4-6 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Vikings said the team came out to play and win the series.

“We came in today with our mind straight that we would take this from them and we did exactly as we thought,” Byrd II said.”I felt great. Me and my boy Reese talked about this before the game and we actually did it.”

The pitching for the Warriors struggled as sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm allowed seven runs in two innings of work.

EC coach Nate Fernley said he’s really confident in this group and they played really well offensively and defensively but they just could not get people out.

“I do think that we will be fine, playoff wise,” Fernley said. ” Yesterday was a tough lost and today we came out and get down early, we did not give ourselves a chance on the mound.”

Offensively, the Warriors finished with 17 hits but it was not enough in the slug fest with LBCC as the Vikings had 22 hits and four home runs.

Sophomore designated hitter Ryan Eastburn led the offense, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Casanova contributed with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs..

“I’m pretty confident that we are going to come out next Friday more hungry,” sophomore second baseman Brady Dorn said. “All of us are here playing for each other and I believe that we will find ourselves again.”

No.1 EC will wait for the playoff schedule to be announced on Sunday by the California Community College Athletic Association.

