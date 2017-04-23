The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino’s baseball team remains No. 1 in the state

By Eric RamosApril 23, 2017

Despite back-to-back losses to Rio Hondo College, the El Camino baseball team retained the No. 1 spot in the California Community College Sports Information Association State Top 20 poll, which was released on Saturday.

“We had two tough games that did not go our way,” sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova said. “It doesn’t matter what the poll says, we are ready to get back on that field and play another game.”

EC (33-4, 17-2) will end the regular season with a three-game series against Long Beach City College beginning on Tuesday at Warrior Field.

With a share of the South Coast Conference-South title already secured, the Warriors can clinch the title outright with one win over the Vikings.

“We will bounce back in time for the playoffs and make a run for the state title,” Casanova said.

