El Camino’s softball team claims conference championship after win over Long Beach City College

The El Camino softball team (32-5, 10-0) claimed the South Coast Conference-South championship with a 3-1 victory against Long Beach City College on Tuesday.

EC’s victory against LBCC was also their 23rd consecutive victory. After Alyssa Wing threw out the last LBCC batter, the women realized they had won the South Coast Conference title.

This is EC’s third conference championship in school history. Sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher feels proud to be on such a prestigious program, but has no plans on ending her EC softball career anytime soon.

“It’s very, very exciting,” Fisher said. “All our hard work is coming together, but we aren’t done yet.”

All of the Warriors’ runs were scored in the third inning. The first run came from a single to center field by freshman designated player Julianne Adamos.

The other runs came from Brigid Antonelli’s double to center field. Her double led freshman catcher Ashley Machado and sophomore pitcher Haley Reed to score.

“We were struggling in the beginning,” Adamos said, “We had a job to put balls on the ground. We know if we go back to the basics then nobody can stop us.”

Reed pitched a complete game as she won her 14th game of the season. Reed walked one, struck out one and allowed nine hits but only let in one run. Reed was also 1-for-3 on the day.

“We all could have hit the ball more,” Reed. “But I think we all did well.”

Despite the fact that this was EC’s last home game before the playoffs, EC coach Jessica Rapoza said the game felt like any other game.

“We came out the same way we always do,” Rapoza said, “(We’re) having a lot of fun and making sure we’re doing things correctly.”

EC will travel to Cypress College (35-0, 17-0) on Saturday as they try to avenge a loss they took from Cyrpess earlier in the season. First pitch is at 1 p.m.