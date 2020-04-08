Softball players named to Academic All-State Team

El Camino College softball player Mina Nakawake running to first base following a hit against San Diego Mesa College at ECC Softball Field on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Nakawake was one of four softball players from last year's team to be selected to the Academic All-State Team. Mari Inagaki/The Union

Four El Camino College softball players were named to the Academic All-State Team by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association (3CFCA) announced on Tuesday, April 7.

The Academic All-State Team features student athletes who posted a 3.5 overall GPA and passed a minimum of 24 total units after their initial season of competition, including grades from 2019 fall semester.

Mina Nakawake, Amie Crawford, Kate Cunningham and Kassidy Robinson were selected as part of 202 awardees across the state.

Through 19 games this season, Nakawake was 29-for-61 (.475 batting average), one homerun, nine runs batted in, 10 stolen bases with 20 runs scored.

Crawford, Cunningham and Robinson were all from the 2019 team that went 37-8, winning the SCC-South Division title and a trip to the CCCAA Softball Southern California Regional Playoffs.