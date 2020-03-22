Spring sports seasons cancelled in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

El Camino College shortstop Benny Casillas turns a double play in the third inning against East Los Angeles College in the game on Monday, March 9, at Warrior Field. CCCAA has cancelled spring seasons but announced restoration of competition for spring student-athletes. Kealoha Noguchi/The Union

The remainder of spring sports seasons will be cancelled while spring competition for student-athletes will be restored, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) announced on Thursday, March 19.

A week prior, the CCCAA suspended all spring sports due to COVID-19 concerns in hopes of later resuming seasons.

With campuses closed throughout the state of California and classes moved online, the uncertainty of when conditions will improve caused CCCAA Board of Directors to cancel spring sports seasons.

The restoration of competition only applies to spring student-athletes within the CCCAA as they will continue to work and help student-athletes with the process of transferring.

Additionally, the recruitment process will be placed on pause as the board will re-evaluate the situation in a month. All face-to-face and travel relating to recruitment will be prohibited immediately.

All nontraditional seasons and practices outside of regularly scheduled classes are canceled through June 30, 2020.

