El Camino’s baseball team defeated L.A. Mission College; winning streak reaches 23 games

The El Camino baseball team continues to win as they defeated L.A. Mission College 11-7 on Tuesday.

Despite seven runs allowed by the Warriors’ freshman starting pitcher Ricky Ramos, they were able to make up for it with their offense.

“Today’s game was really an offensive battle,” Ramos said. “Pitching was not at its best but the batters really picked me up and gave me lots to work with. Every guy on the team was making the opposite pitcher pay for his mistakes.”

The early offense was sparked by sophomore center fielder Noah Barba’s home run that gave EC a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

EC has won 23 straight games and remain undefeated (31-2, 17-0) in the South Coast Conference-South.

Sophomore third baseman Hunter Lewis homered twice in the game. His first was in the second inning following Barba’s. Lewis smashed a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Warriors a 9-7 lead.

The Warriors will travel to L.A. Mission College on Tuesday for game two of the series. The first pitch is scheduled at 2 p.m.