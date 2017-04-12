The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino’s baseball team defeated L.A. Mission College; winning streak reaches 23 games

By Alex TorresApril 12, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino baseball team continues to win as they defeated L.A. Mission College 11-7 on Tuesday.

Despite seven runs allowed by the Warriors’ freshman starting pitcher Ricky Ramos, they were able to make up for it with their offense.

“Today’s game was really an offensive battle,” Ramos said. “Pitching was not at its best but the batters really picked me up and gave me lots to work with. Every guy on the team was making the opposite pitcher pay for his mistakes.”

The early offense was sparked by sophomore center fielder Noah Barba’s home run that gave EC a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

EC has won 23 straight games and remain undefeated (31-2, 17-0) in the South Coast Conference-South.

Sophomore third baseman Hunter Lewis homered twice in the game. His first was in the second inning following Barba’s. Lewis smashed a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Warriors a 9-7 lead.

The Warriors will travel to L.A. Mission College on Tuesday for game two of the series. The first pitch is scheduled at 2 p.m.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

El Camino Baseball team earned a share of conference title after win over L.A. Harbor College

Led by a career high 13 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi, the No.1 ranked El Camino baseball team beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-...

El Camino’s baseball team dominates L.A Harbor College in game two of the series

Freshman infielder Hunter Lewis finished with five RBIs including a home run to help the El Camino baseball team beat host L.A. Harbor College, 13-3, ...

El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
Up next for baseball: Today vs. L.A. Harbor College

The El Camino baseball team has won 19 consecutive games and are currently ranked No. 1 in the state, according to the California Community College At...

Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center
Winning streak continues for the El Camino baseball team after win over El Camino-Compton Center

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino softball team wins 20th straight with victory over El Camino-Compton Center

For a brief moment, El camino's softball team was silent.The Warriors saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate to a 2-1 deficit by a combination of error and a...

El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino sophomore breaks stadium record in the javelin

State leader Nicole Clark set a new stadium record in the javelin with a throw of 148-1 during the Glendale Vaquero Javelin and Hammer Invitational la...

El Camino Baseball team earned a share of conference title after win over L.A. Harbor College

Led by a career high 13 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi, the No.1 ranked El Camino baseball team beat visiting L.A. Harbor College, 11-...

El Camino’s baseball team dominates L.A Harbor College in game two of the series

Freshman infielder Hunter Lewis finished with five RBIs including a home run to help the El Camino baseball team beat host L.A. Harbor College, 13-3, ...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino’s baseball team defeated L.A. Mission College; winning streak reaches 23 games