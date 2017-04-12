El Camino softball team wins 20th straight with victory over El Camino-Compton Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For a brief moment, El camino’s softball team was silent.

The Warriors saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate to a 2-1 deficit by a combination of error and a pair of runs by El Camino-Compton Center’s Blanca Hernandez and Joanna Guevara in the late afternoon of Tuesday.

Meeting up between the innings, the Warriors talked themselves down from anxiety buildup — and aimed their bats downward as well.

“We just needed to hit the ball on the ground,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “We were popping out.”

What popped out in the bottom of the second inning was four hits, four runs and a Warriors team that didn’t look back as it went on to cruise to a 9-3 home victory.

The win was the 20th victory in a row for EC (29-5, 8-0).

For EC, the win reminded them they could still lose. Both Rapoza and sophomore outfielder Kattya Calderon said the Warriors showed rust after a few days of not having practices or games.

“A little lethargic after spring break,” Rapoza said as the team made laps around the bases after the game.

“Not our best performance, because I know what we can do,” said Calderon, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and notched three stolen bases in a row, tying the game in the second inning while taking advantage of a wild pitch. “The energy was not the way it usually is with us. But it’s a confidence booster for us. After a few days off, it’s a good win to get us back in the groove.”

Warriors sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro improved to 13-1 and allowed four hits and two runs in four innings. Sophomore pitcher Haley Reed took up the next three innings, allowing three hits and a run. Both women had a strikeout.

Rapoza said she used the team’s top pitchers to get them ready for games later in the week, and added she liked the play of freshman infielder Riah Nunley, who came in to play at third base midway through the contest.

The win completed a season sweep of the Tartars (9-21, 2-6).

Tartars Coach Joe Magno was impressed with his team’s brief shining moment Tuesday.

“We hung in there with a great team,” he said. “We have to learn how to win.”

For the Tartars, Guevara was 3-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs.