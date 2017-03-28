The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino baseball teams’ winning streak continues after win over Cerritos College

By Alex TorresMarch 28, 2017

The El Camino baseball team concluded their three-game series against Cerritos College with a 5-1 conference win.

The Warriors’ winning streak extends to 16 games.

EC is ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.

Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler said the team is heading in a positive route.

“I feel like our confidence is very high,” Wissler said. “We look at one game at a time and don’t let the record affect how we play.”

The Warriors will travel to El Camino-Compton Center today to start a three-game series against the Tartars. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

