El Camino baseball teams’ winning streak continues after win over Cerritos College

The El Camino baseball team concluded their three-game series against Cerritos College with a 5-1 conference win.

The Warriors’ winning streak extends to 16 games.

EC is ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.

Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler said the team is heading in a positive route.

“I feel like our confidence is very high,” Wissler said. “We look at one game at a time and don’t let the record affect how we play.”

The Warriors will travel to El Camino-Compton Center today to start a three-game series against the Tartars. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.