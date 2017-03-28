El Camino baseball teams’ winning streak continues after win over Cerritos College
The El Camino baseball team concluded their three-game series against Cerritos College with a 5-1 conference win.
The Warriors’ winning streak extends to 16 games.
EC is ranked No. 2 in the state, according to the California Community College Athletic Association website.
Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler said the team is heading in a positive route.
“I feel like our confidence is very high,” Wissler said. “We look at one game at a time and don’t let the record affect how we play.”
The Warriors will travel to El Camino-Compton Center today to start a three-game series against the Tartars. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.