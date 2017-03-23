El Camino softball team is coming together at the right time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino softball team is having one of its best starts to a season at 20-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Through 25 games, the Warriors have scored 262 runs with eight home runs. After back-to-back losses to Grossmont College on March 4, EC has won 11 straight games.

“The team as a whole has grown so much,” freshman Jazmyn Sancen said. “We all have become stronger athletes physically and mentally.”

Offensively, the Warriors lead the South Coast Conference-South division with several players in the top 5 of the statistical categories. Sophomore outfielder Raelani Camez leads the conference with a .486 batting average.

Freshman infielder Alyssa Wing sits behind Camez at second in the conference with a .475 batting average and 28 RBIs. Freshman catcher Ashley Machado is fourth with a .429 batting average and 20 RBIs.

Machado said as a team, they are slowly gaining confidence and her teammates are finally starting to see the hard work pay off.

“Since day one, the team has had great chemistry and we’re coming together more and more everyday,” Machado said. “I can see now the trust we have for each other that wasn’t always there.”

Sophomore infielder Kamryn Fisher said the team trust each other and what the coaches have taught them. The team has “bought in.”

“We have been on the field with each other for almost nine months now,” Fisher, who is batting .381 with two home runs and 23 RBIs, said. “We all know everyone’s ability (on the team) and how to play with one another.”

The pitching staff is led by sophomore Brooke Sarro, who is 9-1 on the season with a 1.57 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Fellow sophomore pitcher Haley Reed is 7-4 with a 4.28 ERA.

The Warriors have speed to burn on the base paths with 102 stolen bases on the season. Machado leads the conference with 24 stolen bases while Camez is right behind her with 20.

EC has the players to compete with any team in the conference and it has showed during the season with the multiple lineups the coaching staff has put together.

“With the help of our amazing coaching staff, I believe we will continue to excel throughout the season,” Sancen said.