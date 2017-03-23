The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Softball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino softball team is coming together at the right time

By Eric RamosMarch 23, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino softball team is having one of its best starts to a season at 20-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Through 25 games, the Warriors have scored 262 runs with eight home runs. After back-to-back losses to Grossmont College on March 4, EC has won 11 straight games.

“The team as a whole has grown so much,” freshman Jazmyn Sancen said. “We all have become stronger athletes physically and mentally.”

Offensively, the Warriors lead the South Coast Conference-South division with several players in the top 5 of the statistical categories. Sophomore outfielder Raelani Camez leads the conference with a .486 batting average.

Freshman infielder Alyssa Wing sits behind Camez at second in the conference with a .475 batting average and 28 RBIs. Freshman catcher Ashley Machado is fourth with a .429 batting average and 20 RBIs.

Machado said as a team, they are slowly gaining confidence and her teammates are finally starting to see the hard work pay off.

“Since day one, the team has had great chemistry and we’re coming together more and more everyday,” Machado said. “I can see now the trust we have for each other that wasn’t always there.”

Sophomore infielder Kamryn Fisher said the team trust each other and what the coaches have taught them. The team has “bought in.”

“We have been on the field with each other for almost nine months now,” Fisher, who is batting .381 with two home runs and 23 RBIs, said. “We all know everyone’s ability (on the team) and how to play with one another.”

The pitching staff is led by sophomore Brooke Sarro, who is 9-1 on the season with a 1.57 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Fellow sophomore pitcher Haley Reed is 7-4 with a 4.28 ERA.

The Warriors have speed to burn on the base paths with 102 stolen bases on the season. Machado leads the conference with 24 stolen bases while Camez is right behind her with 20.

EC has the players to compete with any team in the conference and it has showed during the season with the multiple lineups the coaching staff has put together.

“With the help of our amazing coaching staff, I believe we will continue to excel throughout the season,” Sancen said.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Softball

Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today. EC is coming off a 19...

El Camino softball team routs El Camino-Compton Center in five innings

The Tartars offense stood no chance against the fierce right hand of sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro. Her shutout helped the El Camino softball team to...

Cypress gets away with win against El Camino softball team
Cypress gets away with win against El Camino softball team
Up next for softball: Today vs. L.A. Valley College

The El Camino College softball team erased a four-run deficit in the fourth inning to come back and defeat Ventura College, 5-4, in the home opener on...

El Camino women’s volleyball team pummels L.A. Harbor College in head coach’s final regular-season home game
El Camino women’s volleyball team pummels L.A. Harbor College in head coach’s final regular-season home game

Other stories filed under Sports

Five takeaways from the El Camino baseball teams’ undefeated conference run

The El Camino baseball team is currently on a 13-game winning streak, including eight-straight wins in the South Coast Conference-South division. Here...

El Camino men’s volleyball team beats Trade Tech while resting several starters

The El Camino's men's volleyball team came out bustling and quickly dominated the visiting L.A. Trade Tech Beavers in just under one hour of playing t...

El Camino beach volleyball team struggles in first loss to Grossmont College; bounce back in win against Rio Hondo College

The defending state champions are on the other side of the net.They're strong and the Warriors know it and Griffins know it and the audience knows it....

Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today. EC is coming off a 19...

El Camino men’s volleyball team continues to struggle after loss to Irvine Valley College

The No. 1 team in the state didn't seem all that great.The players are only human and mistakes are made. Problem for the road team is that those state...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino softball team is coming together at the right time