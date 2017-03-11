The student news site of El Camino College

Another sixth-inning outburst pushes the El Camino baseball teams’ winning streak to nine

By Dmitri HansenMarch 11, 2017

Sophomore infielder Darian Sylvester's (No. 7) quick reactions lead to a doubleplay ending another inning during El Camino's game against Chaffey College on Thursday, March 9 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The El Camino baseball team was no-hit through three innings, but a two-run home run by sophomore designated hitter Ryan Eastburn started a three-inning eruption.

Freshman right fielder Cody Wissler’s three RBIs helped the Warriors to their ninth straight victory as they beat Chaffey College, 9-4, on Thursday.

Sophomore shortstop Darrian Sylvester’s two hits proved to be the biggest of the game. His triple in the fifth inning led him to be the game-tying run. Sylvester’s single in the sixth inning would end up being the game winning hit.

“I was feeling good at the plate all day,” Sylvester said. “The pitch wasn’t what I was looking for but it was good.”

Sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm started slow, walking in two runs in a three-run second inning by Chaffey College. After a brief visit from EC coach Nate Fernley, Hamm would strike our the side in the fourth and fifth inning. He walked five batters and struck out 12 in six innings.

“He said I had to barrel down and throw strikes,” Hamm said about his visit from EC coach Nate Fernley, “There’s no excuse for (walking in two runs). I knew when I got back in the dugout, I just had to regroup, refocus and throw strikes.”

Freshman left handed pitcher Trevor Talpas struck out two batters in the last three innings to secure Hamm’s fifth victory of the year. Talpas walked one batter and gave up a run late in the ninth inning.

“It’s the way they are going about things, ” Fernley said. “(They’re) sticking to what they know how to do. I think they’re playing real well.”

Sophomore third baseman Hunter Lewis’ lone hit was a triple that led Sylvester to tie the game in the fifth inning. Lewis would eventually score to give EC their first lead of the game.

EC (17-2, 4-0) will attempt to win their 10th straight game as they travel to play Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. The first pitch is at noon.

