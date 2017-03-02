El Camino baseball team opens conference play with a two-game series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Heading into conference play, the Warriors have proved through dominant pitching and potent offense, that they are a force to be reckoned with.

El Camino started off the season winning eight games in a row, giving them an overall record of 13-2. Outscoring its opponents 127-40, scoring 42 of those runs in the last four games.

Pitching has also been a forte for the Warriors, EC pitchers have given up two runs or less in seven games, including a no-hitter from sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm.

During his no-hitter against Bakersfield College, Hamm struck out an impressive 16 batters. In result, Hamm was named Southern California’s player of the week by the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association.

Nate Fernley will come into his 11th season as head coach, posting a 271-157 record during his time.

The Warriors will open conference play with a pair of games against the Pasadena City College Lancers (8-4).

“We feel good about the team,” freshman catcher Dimitre McField said. “We fell like we can dominate.”

In 2016, the Warriors and Lancers met three times in conference play. El Camino won the season series taking two games out of three.

Game one of the two-game series will be in Pasadena on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Game two will be at Warrior field on Saturday at noon.