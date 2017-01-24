El Camino women’s basketball team opens conference play with back-to-back wins

Freshman forward Kourtney Noa rushes upcourt against L.A. Southwest College on Jan. 18, at El Camino College. Photo credit: Jo Rankin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College women’s basketball team opened conference play with a 62-36 win over L.A. Southwest College last Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta led the Warriors with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Freshman guard Hunter Noa added 11 points off the bench.

“I think what went well was the level of confidence and energy that we came out with,” freshman forward Kourtney Noa said. “That’s what really helped us come out with a win. Also, being able to execute both offensively and defensively.”

EC improved to 2-0 in the South Coast Conference-South division with a 65-56 win over Long Beach City College last Friday.

Sophomore forward Jillian Thebodeau led the Warriors against the Vikings with 13 points.

The Warriors (8-9, 2-0) will travel to El Camino-Compton Center on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.