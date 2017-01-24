The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino women’s basketball team opens conference play with back-to-back wins

By Alex Torres • January 24, 2017

Freshman forward Kourtney Noa rushes upcourt against L.A. Southwest College on Jan. 18, at El Camino College. Photo credit: Jo Rankin

The El Camino College women’s basketball team opened conference play with a 62-36 win over L.A. Southwest College last Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta led the Warriors with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Freshman guard Hunter Noa added 11 points off the bench.

“I think what went well was the level of confidence and energy that we came out with,” freshman forward Kourtney Noa said. “That’s what really helped us come out with a win. Also, being able to execute both offensively and defensively.”

El Camino freshman guard Kasey Takahashi jumps up to deny the inbound pass by the Cougars' Jessina Leon on Jan. 18. Photo credit: Jo Rankin

EC improved to 2-0 in the South Coast Conference-South division with a 65-56 win over Long Beach City College last Friday.

Sophomore forward Jillian Thebodeau led the Warriors against the Vikings with 13 points.

El Camino freshman center Amiete Nyingifa takes a contested shot from the top of the key against L.A. Southwest College on Jan. 18. Photo credit: Jo Rankin

The Warriors (8-9, 2-0) will travel to El Camino-Compton Center on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

