El Camino women’s basketball team misses last second shot in loss to Pasadena City College

In the last 12 seconds of the fourth quarter, two wide open three-point attempts from freshman shooting guard Kasey Takahashi would have put El Camino up by two points and snap their three-game losing streak.

Both of those shots bounced off the rim giving Pasadena City College a narrow 70-69 win over the El Camino College women’s basketball team last Friday.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” EC coach Steve Shaw said. “We had two good lucks by Takahashi who shot the ball really well tonight.”

Takahashi played 25 minutes and went 4-of-8 from behind the arc and finished with 20 points. Sophomore guard Meghan Peneueta added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors open conference play when they host L.A. Southwest College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.