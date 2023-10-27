2 El Camino soccer stars earn National Player of the Week award

The National Player of the Week, a title earned by soccer players selected by the United Soccer Coaches, has been awarded to two El Camino College soccer players this semester.

Jovanny Mejia from the men’s team and Yoseline Panduro from the women’s team have been selected as the United Soccer Coaches’ Junior College Player of the Week during the seventh week of the current season.

According to The United Soccer Coaches website, a men’s and women’s player of the week is selected for every Wednesday of the college regular season.

The players are selected based on nominations from schools and conferences.

Panduro is the first player from the El Camino College women’s soccer team to win the award.

According to The El Camino College Athletics Department, Panduro has had a strong season. She is described as an asset to the team and has played inj every match of the season so far.

When playing against Rio Hondo on Oct.10, Panduro assisted in a tie-breaking goal and then proceeded to score the game-winning goal, ending the game 3-2 for the Warriors

Jovanny Mejia is the fourth player from the El Camino men’s soccer team to be awarded the title.

According to the El Camino College Athletics Page, Mejia scored one goal and added one assist in the Oct. 10 winning match against Rio Hondo, the game ending with a 4-1 score.

The men’s soccer is team is currently on a 13 game winning streak while the women’s team is on a six game winning streak.