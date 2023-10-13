The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino football falls short of comeback, losing to College of the Canyon

By Nick GeltzOctober 13, 2023
El+Camino+College+freshman+running+back+Zamir+Hall+breaks+away+from+College+of+the+Canyons%E2%80%99+defense+during+a+home+game+at+Featherstone+Field+on+Oct.+12.+Hall+recorded+seven+carries+for+56+yards+in+a+31-21+conference+loss+to+the+Cougars.+El+Camino+will+next+be+on+the+road+against+Santa+Barbara+on+Oct.+21+in+a+conference+matchup+at+6+p.m.+%28Greg+Fontanilla+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College freshman running back Zamir Hall breaks away from College of the Canyons’ defense during a home game at Featherstone Field on Oct. 12. Hall recorded seven carries for 56 yards in a 31-21 conference loss to the Cougars. El Camino will next be on the road against Santa Barbara on Oct. 21 in a conference matchup at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

The El Camino College football team gave a courageous effort but was defeated by the College of the Canyon Cougars 31-21 at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Before the game the Associated Students Organization hosted a Homecoming Tailgate for students to come and support the football team while getting free food and participating in activities during halftime.

“Hope we come out and play great tonight, and show the crowd how we play,” El Camino coach Gifford Lindheim said before the game.

After the Cougars scored a touchdown within the first three minutes of the game, they stopped the Warriors’ first offensive drive with a strong defense. The Cougars would follow up with another touchdown to make the score 14-0.

Players run after an El Camino football player during a football game against the College of the Canyons team at El Camino on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
Players run after an El Camino football player during a football game against the College of the Canyons team at El Camino on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

With five minutes left in the first quarter, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts made a 25-yard return with the ball to try to set up a touchdown but the Cougars’ defense was able to stop the Warriors from reaching the end zone.

Yetts said before the game the team “has been preparing all week” to face the Cougars and came into the game ready to win.

When the second quarter came, the Warriors’ offense stepped up scored two touchdowns to tie the game 14-14. One touchdown was a pass to defensive back Decobi Davis.

The Cougars’ offense was no match for the Warriors’ defense again after scoring another touchdown and converting the extra point kick to give them a 21-14 lead at halftime.

El Camino running back Amani Givens rushes past College of the Canyons players during a home game at El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino running back Amani Givens rushes past College of the Canyons players during a home game at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

In the third quarter both teams seemed they were not going to let either side score. With the ball going back and forth, the Warriors were doing their best to tie the game again.

El Camino tried all they could on offense to get another touchdown with quarterback Champion Edwards attempting passes to his receivers and handing the ball off to running back Zamir Hall.

However, the Warriors could not handle the defensive pressure from the Cougars.

El Camino College sophomore cornerback Jonathan Tillman tackles College of the Canyons wide receiver Jacobee Taylor during an Oct. 12 home game at Featherstone Field. Tillman recorded two tackles in a 31-21 conference loss against Canyons. El Camino will be on the road on Oct. 21 in a conference matchup against Santa Barbara at 6 p.m.
El Camino College sophomore cornerback Jonathan Tillman tackles College of the Canyons wide receiver Jacobee Taylor during an Oct. 12 home game at Featherstone Field. Tillman recorded two tackles in a 31-21 conference loss against Canyons. El Camino will be on the road on Oct. 21 in a conference matchup against Santa Barbara at 6 p.m.

The Cougars made clutch plays towards the end of the game by making a 43-yard field goal to give them a 24-14 lead, followed by making an interception to get the ball back and score a final touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

In the last 30 seconds of the game, El Camino wide receiver Joshua Lorick was able to score another touchdown for the Warriors to make the final score 31-21 in favor of the Cougars.

“We played hard, fought hard to the end, but didn’t get the outcome we wanted, so it’s on to next week,” El Camino wide receiver Kavon Townsend said.

Next Game
El Camino vs. Santa Barbara College
@ Santa Barbara College
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 6 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
A flier advertising International Shakeout Day posted on a door of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Everyone who is on campus on Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m. are encouraged to participate in the mandatory earthquake drill. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Earthquake drill to take place next week
Inside the Study Center located on the second floor of the Schauerman Library during the power outage on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Buildings across campus were left without electricity which affected elevators, doors, lights and computers. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Citywide power outage leaves El Camino in the dark
The marker for the Haag Recital Hall as seen Thursday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Osvin Suazo | The Union)
'First Annual World of Music Festival' to showcase traditional sounds
A semi truck used for training sits in a large closed-off section of Lot L at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Lana Mily | The Union)
Truck Driver Program lets students drive toward new careers
Co-coordinators for the Mi Casa Center, Maribel Hernandez (left) and Griselda Castro are excited for the future site of El Caminos first Hispanic center located inside Communications 302. Castro said Mi Casa will have a full public opening planned for spring 2024. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
'Mi Casa' es tu casa: First Hispanic center at El Camino opens next spring
A view of Gigis Pizza located across the street from the El Camino College Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Woman threatens two people with knife near El Camino
More in Daily News
Students attend a meeting of the Scene One Film Club in the Haag Recital Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: Scene One Film Club
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus police to host community lunch event
A screenshot of the Honors Transfer Club seal taken from the official Honors Transfer Club Instagram page.
Clubs on Campus: Honors Transfer Club
A student walks past the east side of the soon to be demolished Art and Behavioral Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Building on campus set to be demolished
Los Angeles Maritime Institute Volunteer Coordinator Donna Dunn at her recruiting table in the Student Services Plaza on Sept. 27, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Maritime program helps students set sail towards internship adventure
Swinerton representatives Carlos Villacorta (left) and Tony Gutierrez at their recruiting table in the Student Services Plaza on Sept. 27, 2023. Swinerton is a $5 billion construction firm founded in 1888. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Construction internships available for El Camino students
More in Sports
An El Camio mens water polo player attempts to make a pass against a Chaffy College water polo player on Oct.11. (Jared Abarca | The Union)
El Camino men’s water polo overwhelm Chaffey College in conference game
Forward, Jovanny Mejia, number 11, takes it to the skies for possession of the ball against Rio Hondo at El Camino Soccer Field on Oct. 10. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
El Camino's men's soccer team defeats Rio Hondo in conference game, extends streak to 9
Defender Diego Martinez runs for the ball during the El Camino College mens soccer team practice session at the Athletics Field on Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team No. 1 in the nation in latest Junior College rankings
Cerritos defender Kevin Meza prepares to kick the ball during a mens soccer game against El Camino at Cerritos College on Friday, Oct. 6. (Courtesy of Daryl Peterson, Cerritos College)
Men's soccer team battles with Cerritos College to continue win streak
Aireon Scott (11) used her height to her advantage to attack from a high position during the Oct. 4 home game against Los Angeles City College. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)
Women's Volleyball earns second conference win against LA City College
An EC soccer player is chased down by a group of Bakersfield players during a mens soccer game against Bakersfield College at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men's soccer defeat Bakersfield in shutout win, enter 6-game winning streak

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in