El Camino football falls short of comeback, losing to College of the Canyon

The El Camino College football team gave a courageous effort but was defeated by the College of the Canyon Cougars 31-21 at Murdock Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Before the game the Associated Students Organization hosted a Homecoming Tailgate for students to come and support the football team while getting free food and participating in activities during halftime.

“Hope we come out and play great tonight, and show the crowd how we play,” El Camino coach Gifford Lindheim said before the game.

After the Cougars scored a touchdown within the first three minutes of the game, they stopped the Warriors’ first offensive drive with a strong defense. The Cougars would follow up with another touchdown to make the score 14-0.

With five minutes left in the first quarter, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts made a 25-yard return with the ball to try to set up a touchdown but the Cougars’ defense was able to stop the Warriors from reaching the end zone.

Yetts said before the game the team “has been preparing all week” to face the Cougars and came into the game ready to win.

When the second quarter came, the Warriors’ offense stepped up scored two touchdowns to tie the game 14-14. One touchdown was a pass to defensive back Decobi Davis.

The Cougars’ offense was no match for the Warriors’ defense again after scoring another touchdown and converting the extra point kick to give them a 21-14 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter both teams seemed they were not going to let either side score. With the ball going back and forth, the Warriors were doing their best to tie the game again.

El Camino tried all they could on offense to get another touchdown with quarterback Champion Edwards attempting passes to his receivers and handing the ball off to running back Zamir Hall.

However, the Warriors could not handle the defensive pressure from the Cougars.

The Cougars made clutch plays towards the end of the game by making a 43-yard field goal to give them a 24-14 lead, followed by making an interception to get the ball back and score a final touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

In the last 30 seconds of the game, El Camino wide receiver Joshua Lorick was able to score another touchdown for the Warriors to make the final score 31-21 in favor of the Cougars.

“We played hard, fought hard to the end, but didn’t get the outcome we wanted, so it’s on to next week,” El Camino wide receiver Kavon Townsend said.