Women’s volleyball team dominates LA Harbor in first win of season

By Maddie SelackSeptember 16, 2023
Outside hitter Sophia Ortiz attacks a ball on the pin and sides out to win the first set of the match versus Harbor College during the Sept. 15 game. In El Camino's three set victory Sophia scored the the final points in the first two sets. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Outside hitter Sophia Ortiz attacks a ball on the pin and sides out to win the first set of the match versus Harbor College during the Sept. 15 game. In El Camino’s three set victory Sophia scored the the final points in the first two sets. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

After six straight losses, the El Camino Women’s Volleyball team finally earned the first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 15 against the LA Harbor Seahawks.

The match against the LA Harbor was a clean sweep with the Warriors winning all three sets against LA Harbor inside the El Camino Gymnasium, 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-8).

The game was a return for team captain and setter Bridget Dorr. Due to a minor fracture in her left foot, Dorr was sidelined for three weeks.

After missing a tournament as well as three season games, Dorr said she was happy to be back on the court with her teammates even while saying the time off gave her some much-needed insight.

“It helped me to bond more with my team and it helped me realize what kind of support they need and what kind of captain they need.” Dorr said.

Setter Bridget Dorr backsets outside hitter Madelyn Hnacock in the second set of the match versus Harbor College on Friday, Sept. 15. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
Setter Bridget Dorr backsets outside hitter Madelyn Hnacock in the second set of the match versus Harbor College on Friday, Sept. 15. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

Helping Dorr lead the team is co-captain Ryan D’Angelo.

“There was super high energy throughout the game and the team was just very connected, which is what helped us win tonight,” D’Angelo said.

After D’Angelo scored the first point of the game, the Warriors got hot scoring one point after the other until the first set was won by El Camino at 25-10.

The second set shaped the way the rest of the game would go.

El Camino players celebrate a side out as Bridget Dorr led them to success as the main setter of the match against LA Harbor on Sept. 15. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
El Camino players celebrate a side out as Bridget Dorr led them to success as the main setter of the match against LA Harbor on Sept. 15. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

Multiple long rallies featuring several dives from both teams to keep the ball alive had fans cheering in the stands. The second set went to the Warriors, mirroring the first set score of 25-10 as they took the momentum with them into the third.

As the last spike traveled over the net and onto the floor the Warriors won the third set as the room erupted.

El Camino Warriors huddle together before the start of the match versus Harbor College on Sept. 15. Prior to their Friday victory El Camino had not won a single match do far this season. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
El Camino Warriors huddle together before the start of the match versus Harbor College on Sept. 15. Prior to their Friday victory El Camino had not won a single match do far this season. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

The sounds of a roaring crowd and a loud buzzer filled the air as the third and final set went to El Camino 25-8 as the Warriors celebrated.

Although the game was the Warriors’ first win in a while coach Liz Hazell said she hopes it won’t be their last.

“We’re hoping that today’s win can give us the momentum we need to move ahead this season,” said Hazell. “We went up against some very tough teams earlier this season and we just weren’t ready for them, we’re starting to catch up.”

Next Match
El Camino vs Mt. San Antonio Mounties
@ El Camino College
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5
Time: 6 p.m.
