The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Baseball, Spring Sports

Warriors baseball team to begin playoffs against Pasadena City

By David Rondthaler|May 3, 2019

Warriors+pitcher+Aaron+Orozco+delivering+the+first+pitch+of+the+game+against+the+Long+Beach+City+Vikings+on+Saturday%2C+April+6%2C+at+Warrior+Field.+The+Warriors+defeated+the+Vikings+8-3.+Photo+credit%3A+Cody+Sinaguglia
Back to Article
Back to Article

Warriors baseball team to begin playoffs against Pasadena City

Warriors pitcher Aaron Orozco delivering the first pitch of the game against the Long Beach City Vikings on Saturday, April 6, at Warrior Field. The Warriors defeated the Vikings 8-3. Photo credit: Cody Sinaguglia

Warriors pitcher Aaron Orozco delivering the first pitch of the game against the Long Beach City Vikings on Saturday, April 6, at Warrior Field. The Warriors defeated the Vikings 8-3. Photo credit: Cody Sinaguglia

Warriors pitcher Aaron Orozco delivering the first pitch of the game against the Long Beach City Vikings on Saturday, April 6, at Warrior Field. The Warriors defeated the Vikings 8-3. Photo credit: Cody Sinaguglia

Warriors pitcher Aaron Orozco delivering the first pitch of the game against the Long Beach City Vikings on Saturday, April 6, at Warrior Field. The Warriors defeated the Vikings 8-3. Photo credit: Cody Sinaguglia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Warriors baseball team is playing Pasadena City College in the regional playoffs. The first game of the three-game series is at Warrior Field on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m.

Warriors assistant coach Nick Jones talked about the type of team that the Pasadena City Lancers are.

“They are a team that can pitch a little, they won’t give up. They will battle every pitch,” said Jones. “They are a conference opponent, so there will be no surprises.”

This will be the third time the teams have played each other. The two previous times they played, the Warriors won both games.

Jones thinks both the Warriors pitchers and batters have advantages because they’ve played Pasadena City already.

“Advantages for the hitters is that they will know the pitchers, be able to go through the logs and know what to look for,” said Jones. “The pitchers have an idea on how to attack the hitters.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
David Rondthaler, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors women’s beach volleyball team advances to state championship

The El Camino Warriors women's beach volleyball team is going to the California Community College Beach Volleyball State Championship for the first ti...

Warriors baseball team clinches home-field throughout playoffs
Warriors baseball team clinches home-field throughout playoffs
6 photos from Warriors baseball team’s comeback win against LA Harbor
6 photos from Warriors baseball team’s comeback win against LA Harbor
Photos from Warriors women’s beach volleyball pairs tournament
Photos from Warriors women’s beach volleyball pairs tournament
“This one was for Sladen:” Walk-off home run pulls Warriors past LA Harbor
“This one was for Sladen:” Walk-off home run pulls Warriors past LA Harbor

Other stories filed under Baseball

Warriors baseball team clinches home-field throughout playoffs
Warriors baseball team clinches home-field throughout playoffs
6 photos from Warriors baseball team’s comeback win against LA Harbor
6 photos from Warriors baseball team’s comeback win against LA Harbor
“This one was for Sladen:” Walk-off home run pulls Warriors past LA Harbor
“This one was for Sladen:” Walk-off home run pulls Warriors past LA Harbor
Warriors push past Fullerton with strong fourth inning
Warriors push past Fullerton with strong fourth inning
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors baseball team to begin playoffs against Pasadena City