The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Badminton, Spring Sports

Women’s badminton beats Compton, improves to 2-1 on season

By Anna Podshivalova|March 18, 2019

Warriors+badminton+players+Angela+Vargas-Gonzalez+%28front%29+and+Miya+Kawguchi+%28back%29+rally+during+a+doubles+match+against+Compton+on+Friday%2C+March+15+at+El+Camino%27s+North+Gym.+The+energy+in+the+building+was+light+and+relaxed%2C+often+with+players+making+jokes+with+one+another.+Photo+credit%3A+Elena+Perez
Back to Article
Back to Article

Women’s badminton beats Compton, improves to 2-1 on season

Warriors badminton players Angela Vargas-Gonzalez (front) and Miya Kawguchi (back) rally during a doubles match against Compton on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The energy in the building was light and relaxed, often with players making jokes with one another. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors badminton players Angela Vargas-Gonzalez (front) and Miya Kawguchi (back) rally during a doubles match against Compton on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The energy in the building was light and relaxed, often with players making jokes with one another. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors badminton players Angela Vargas-Gonzalez (front) and Miya Kawguchi (back) rally during a doubles match against Compton on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The energy in the building was light and relaxed, often with players making jokes with one another. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors badminton players Angela Vargas-Gonzalez (front) and Miya Kawguchi (back) rally during a doubles match against Compton on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The energy in the building was light and relaxed, often with players making jokes with one another. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Warriors women’s badminton team defeated Compton College 17-2 on Friday, March 15 at El Camino’s North Gym.

Before Friday, the Warriors played only two games on the season. Warriors coach John Britton talked about the roster makeup of this season’s badminton team.

“We got some girls this season who actually only have high school level experience in badminton,” Britton said. “We are expecting to [challenge for] second place and hopefully by the end of this season we will be good enough to be challenging Pasadena.”

badminton_2019_03_15_elena_perez-18.jpg

Warriors badminton players Lauren Ritter (front) and Sunya Unger (back) rally during their doubles match against Compton on March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors improved to a 2-1 record with their win against Compton. Photo credit: Elena Perez


The atmosphere in El Camino’s North Gym was calm with players from both teams laughing and exchanging jokes during the game.

The coaches of both teams talked with each other throughout the match.

“Playing against El Camino is funny. We are sisterschools and enjoy the games,” Tony Diaz, head coach of Compton College’s badminton team said.

The match went on for roughly two hours. Players on both teams were tired by the end, but effort from both sides was evident the entire time.

“We played really hard,” Lauren Ritter of the Warriors badminton team said. “We are a good team.”

The Warriors next game is Friday, March 22 at Pasadena City. It starts at 2 p.m.

badminton_2019_03_15_elena_perez-12.jpg

Warriors badminton players Riley Arrowood (front, right) and Miya Kawguchi (back, left) playing against their Compton College opponents on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors won 17-2. Photo credit: Elena Perez


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors beat Pasadena City College for sixth-straight win
Warriors beat Pasadena City College for sixth-straight win
5 photos from Warriors badminton versus Compton College

On Friday, March 15 the Warriors badminton team played against Compton College and won 17-2. The Warriors played only two games through that point, an...

Warriors swim and dive prepares for Friday meet against Long Beach, East L.A.

El Camino College will host the Warriors' swim and dive meet against the Long Beach Vikings and East Los Angeles Huskies on Friday, March 22.The dual-...

Warriors baseball mounts walk-off comeback to defeat East L.A. 5-4
Warriors baseball mounts walk-off comeback to defeat East L.A. 5-4
Women’s basketball team loses in playoffs to Glendale
Women’s basketball team loses in playoffs to Glendale

Other stories filed under Badminton

5 photos from Warriors badminton versus Compton College

On Friday, March 15 the Warriors badminton team played against Compton College and won 17-2. The Warriors played only two games through that point, an...

El Camino badminton remain undefeated after 19-2 win over Compton College

“Thwack”! Sneakered feet dance gracefully on the parquet floor, punctuated by occasional bursts of laughter on both sides of the net.Smash...

El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
Ballers in the classroom

El Camino honored more than 100 student-athletes for 2015-16 as members of the national Scholar-Baller organization according to the Public Relations ...

Up next for women’s badminton: Friday at Pasadena City College
Up next for women’s badminton: Friday at Pasadena City College
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Women’s badminton beats Compton, improves to 2-1 on season