Football team will play in a Bowl Game for the first time in six years

By Dmitri HansenNovember 15, 2017

Kicker Kevin Boermeester (No. 10) and Tyler Garry (No. 55) run onto the Murdock Stadium field before their game against Grossmont College.

Despite losing its season finale to Long Beach by a score of 55-48, the Warriors left that game hoping they would be eligible for a bowl game.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the Warriors will host Palomar Community College in the “Beach Bowl”.

The Warriors started the 2017 season well with three consecutive victories, including dominant performances against L.A. Southwest and Moorpark.

The season shifted in a different direction once the Warriors traveled to play a highly ranked Saddleback College team.

“For us (the game) is a measuring stick, to see where we are,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said before the Saddleback game.

The Warriors lost two straight after winning three to start the year. The losing streak was broken when the Warriors won on homecoming night against L.A. Harbor College.

The Warriors lost two straight after that game, including their first at home to the second best team in the state, Riverside College.

The Warriors’ opponent for Saturday’s game will be the Palomar Comets, who started the season well with a 4-1 record.

When October began, things went downhill for Palomar. The team lost four consecutive games but won its season finale against Grossmont College.

“We were feeling pretty good, it’s better than being the alternative, 1-4,” Palomar head coach Joe Early said. “Once we got into conference, we felt like we lost some games we shouldn’t have. That was due to our own mistakes.”

Coach Early expects an El Camino team that, “could be easily 8-2 or 9-1.”

“Palomar and El Camino have a history of really good football games,” Early said. “I know they put up a lot of points on offense, they have really good athletes.”

The Warriors will get back their lineman, Kingjames Taylor and Jacob Pugh-Scruggs, who were suspended two games before the season ended due to a level three decorum violations.

“It means a lot to us, they’re big, physical guys,” sophomore defensive back De’Edward Cormier said. “We’re happy to have them back because of the energy they bring to the offense and this team overall. Not to mention the experience that they have.”

This will be El Camino’s first bowl game since 2011, The game will take place at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18. The kick-off will be at 2 p.m.

EC faculty and students will be permitted free entry into the game. Any students from other colleges will be charged $8 for entry and any adults will be charged $12 for entry.

“It means a lot to be able to bring a bowl game back to (EC) after six years,” sophomore defensive back Nathaniel Vaughn said. “It’s a blessing to extend my career here one more week.”

