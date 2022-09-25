Warriors dominate San Bernardino in one-sided football game

From left to right: El Camino’s Joshua Lorick (11), Marceese Yetts (1), and Bray Weems (18) celebrate a touchdown at Featherstone Field in Torrance during the 2nd quarter in a non-conference game against San Bernardino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24. El Camino defeated San Bernardino 52-18, and will play on the road against Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fullerton District Stadium at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

With five minutes and 38 seconds to go in the third quarter, a one-sided game favoring the El Camino Warriors was halted by an injury timeout. A San Bernardino Valley Wolverine player was carried off the field due to an undisclosed injury. The Warriors held tight to a double-digit lead and would finish 52-18 over the Wolverines.

Ranked no. 17 in the league, El Camino came out smoking hot in their matchup against an 0-3 San Bernardino Valley team. The Wolverines struggled the entire night after a failed field goal attempt during their 56-yard opening drive. The Warriors managed to put up 24 points to the Wolverines’ zero in the first quarter alone, led by a physical running game.

After the game, Warriors running back Steven Bradford Jr. said he felt good about his performance and would like to beat the league’s rushing yards record. Bradford Jr. fell short last year, but is determined to make history in his final season with the Warriors. Bradford Jr. finished with 56 rushing yards, on seven attempts and two touchdowns.

Up 31-6 with six minutes to go in the first half, the Warriors’ offense ran a no-huddle to add another score to close out the half 38-6. The Union caught up with head coach Gifford Lindheim at halftime who said that he was happy with his team’s overall performance.

San Bernardino Valley defensive back coach, Bobby Hosea discussed his team’s performance.

“This is a business transaction for the kids, right? They’re trying to get a scholarship. We found out what it takes to win tonight. We got to stay in the fight no matter what”, Hosea said.

The Warriors will travel to Fullerton to face a 3-1 Hornets team on Oct. 1.