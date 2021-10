The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team defeated the Compton Tartars during the South Coast Conference contest, 3-0, on Monday, Oct. 18.

During the home game, the Warriors took all three sets over the visiting Tartars with a 25-6 in the first set, a 25-5 in the second set and a 25-4 win in the third.

Tonight the Warriors will face off again against the Tartars at Compton College starting at 6 p.m.